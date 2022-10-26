"Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo became the first leader of an African state to visit our country after February 24. Glad to welcome you in Ukraine!" President Vladimir Zelensky blogged on his Telegram channel.
Comment: That might be because many countries in Africa have been standing firm against Western pressure and maintaining a neutral stance regarding the West's proxy war in Ukraine - note that this meeting is about promoting dialogue, not fanning the flames of war.
He also posted a video of his meeting with the president of Guinea and of talks between the delegations of the two countries led by their respective heads of state.
Sissoco Embalo visited Moscow on Tuesday and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ECOWAS chairman expressed his willingness to facilitate a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. He also noted that African countries were interested in a speedy resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, stressing that the situation on the grain and fertilizer markets due to the Ukrainian conflict has had negative consequences around the world.
Comment: Notably Africa was promised some of Ukraine's grain and fertilizer but the West took it instead, and Russia was one of the few countries that tried to help them. The EU's behaved in an even more diabolical manner by actually telling Africa it shouldn't open its own fertilzer production plants because it conflicts with their nefarious green agenda.
Footage of President Embalo's meeting with Zelensky: