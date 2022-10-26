Sissoco Embalo guinea-bissau zelensky

President of Guinea-Bissau, Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Umaro Sissoco Embalo arrived in Kiev on Wednesday, a day after his trip to Moscow where he expressed readiness to facilitate dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

"Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo became the first leader of an African state to visit our country after February 24. Glad to welcome you in Ukraine!" President Vladimir Zelensky blogged on his Telegram channel.


Comment: That might be because many countries in Africa have been standing firm against Western pressure and maintaining a neutral stance regarding the West's proxy war in Ukraine - note that this meeting is about promoting dialogue, not fanning the flames of war.


He also posted a video of his meeting with the president of Guinea and of talks between the delegations of the two countries led by their respective heads of state.

Sissoco Embalo visited Moscow on Tuesday and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ECOWAS chairman expressed his willingness to facilitate a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. He also noted that African countries were interested in a speedy resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, stressing that the situation on the grain and fertilizer markets due to the Ukrainian conflict has had negative consequences around the world.