President of Guinea-Bissau, Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Umaro Sissoco Embalo arrived in Kiev on Wednesday, a day after his trip to Moscow where he expressed readiness to facilitate dialogue between Russia and Ukraine."Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. Glad to welcome you in Ukraine!" President Vladimir Zelensky blogged on his Telegram channel.He also posted a video of his meeting with the president of Guinea and of talks between the delegations of the two countries led by their respective heads of state.Sissoco Embalo visited Moscow on Tuesday and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ECOWAS chairman