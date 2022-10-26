© Alexey Vitvitsky/Sputnik



Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, has criticized nations for tapping their emergency oil stockpiles in order to manipulate prices, and warned of consequences if the reserves run dry.the Saudi minister told the Future Initiative Investment conference in Riyadh on Tuesday.He noted that theThe comments come after US President Joe Biden announcedfollowing the release of 180 million barrels of oil since April.Last week, the US authorities said they would release additional crude from the SPR to keep a lid on America's gasoline prices and then replenish the reserves. The historic use of emergency stocks has worried investors around the world, as excessive volumes of oil could flood the market and put it under pressure.According to an oil analyst at Energy Aspects, Amrita Sen, the SPR is now "absolutely being used to keep prices lower even though that's not what it's meant to be used for."The Biden administration has reportedly indicated that further tapping of the strategic reserves could be linked to the recent decision of OPEC+ to cut oil production.OPEC+ announced that countries comprising the group willThe curtailing of output is aimed at stabilizing the global oil market ahead of a seasonal drop in demand, and amid fears of a global recession.