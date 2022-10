© Royal Court of Saudi Arabia / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

"We have almost 80,000 Americans living and working inside Saudi Arabia. We have a very strong trade and investment relationship. We work very closely in regards to ensuring our common interests, whether it is to bring peace to Yemen, whether it's to bring peace between Israelis and Arabs, whether it's to stabilize Afghanistan, whether it's to reintegrate Iraq into the Arab fold, whether it's to bring stability to the horn of Africa, whether it's to bring stability and peace in Libya and the G5 countries of the Sahel, whether it's to fight extremism and terrorism. Those interests are permanent and those interests are tremendous."

Robert Inlakesh is a political analyst, journalist and documentary filmmaker currently based in London, UK. He has reported from and lived in the Palestinian territories and currently works with Quds News. Director of 'Steal of the Century: Trump's Palestine-Israel Catastrophe'.

US President Joe Biden has threatened "consequences" over Riyadh's decision to cut oil production, a move that resulted in embarrassment for the Democratic Party leader. The defiant move from Saudi Arabia, however, may be much more complex than meets the eye.The decision of OPEC+ earlier this month to cut production to a low not seen since 2020 was instantly characterized by Washington as Saudi Arabia taking the side of Russia over the West. To make things worse for Biden, Riyadh has reportedly expressed interest in joining the BRICS economic alliance, currently composed of South Africa, Brazil, Russia, India, and China.Saudi Arabia has denied that it made any decisions in order to side with Russia, saying it was especially " astonished " over claims that it was taking a stance against Ukraine.Although the rhetoric has shifted in Washington to reflect the original position of the Biden administration when it took office, now focusing on human rights violations and the autocratic nature of the Saudi state, the real reason for this is not genuine concern.But with attempts to postpone the OPEC+ decision proving futile, the US president is now forced to address the issue of oil prices in order to salvage votes his party risks losing over the issue ahead of November 8., with former President Donald Trump making the Kingdom the destination of his first foreign trip in office.. Through lobbying efforts and other forms of pressure on the Republican Party, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi seemed content with the results they received. Notably, Thomas Barrack, who served as an unofficial Trump administration adviser, has been accused of being a foreign agent for the Emirati government over his role in influencing the former president on major foreign policy issues, and may have greatly reshaped the approach that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have taken for their own regional power.Come 2022, the war in Yemen is far from over and Biden ended up traveling to Saudi Arabia in order to repair US-Saudi ties. The July trip included a sit-in at an Arab Summit meeting, where the president vowed to not "walk away" from the Middle East. This was coupled with word of Washington readying itself to reconsider sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia once again, despite the trip not resulting in any tangible benefits for the US global and/or regional agendas. In fact, around a week prior to the latest OPEC+ oil production cut, Saudi-US relations had hit a new high point as reports emerged of the encouragement of US investors to go to Saudi Arabia; this came after the Kingdom had been involved in a Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange deal.In response to calls from prominent Democrats to cut ties, Adel al-Jubeir, the Saudi foreign minister, listed off the following elements that bind US-Saudi relations, in an interview with CNN:The reason this statement is notable is its clear demonstration of the power that the US can harness through its relationship with Riyadh. The two sides have been joined at the hip since the discovery of oil in 1938, with this relationship greatly improving following the fall of the Shah of Iran in 1979. However, Saudi Arabia has not sat back and allowed the US to simply take advantage of it, buying up major parts of the US oil market itself and ensuring that its impact on regional affairs has cemented its role as a primary regional player, not just an international gas station.While Saudi Arabia's human rights violations, committed domestically and abroad, are abhorrent, the Biden administration clearly is not interested in them. This is why US-Saudi relations have deteriorated only now, when oil prices and partisan electoral issues are at stake, representing yet another embarrassment for the White House.US-Saudi relations are here to stay, short of Washington attempting to fuel another regime change war, a move that would prove catastrophic for US interests.