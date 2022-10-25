For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.
DOCUMENTATION
|Behold! The Tesla Robot in all its glory!!!!
|Time Reference:
|02:00
|Musk consulted with Putin on Ukraine plan
|Time Reference:
|05:01
|Musk didn't consult with Putin?
|Time Reference:
|05:03
|But maybe Musk did consult with Putin?
|Time Reference:
|05:05
|Behold! Musk's plan to end the war on Ukraine!
|Time Reference:
|5:10
|Musk supported Ukraine with Starlink
|Time Reference:
|5:14
|Government money funds Musk's Ukraine Starlink operation
|Time Reference:
|5:16
|Musk is going to give Taiwan back to China, apparently
|Time Reference:
|5:21
|Tesla's Shanghai factory accounts for between 30% and 50% of the company's total production
|Time Reference:
|5:31
|BostonDynamics robots doing parkour
|Time Reference:
|5:59
|Elon Musk : Tesla, SpaceX, and the quest for a fantastic future by Ashlee Vance
|Time Reference:
|7:21
|Financial PR exec "just happened" to show up on the first day of Greta Thunberg's climate strike
|Time Reference:
|11:04
|CNN "just happens" to do a PR puff piece on Elon Musk in 1999
|Time Reference:
|12:53
|Barack Obama on Universal Basic Income
|Time Reference:
|16:13
|Elon Musk on Universal Basic Income
|Time Reference:
|16:36
|Klaus Schwab on the brain chip
|Time Reference:
|16:54
|Elon Musk on the brain chip
|Time Reference:
|17:24
|Bill Gates on carbon taxes
|Time Reference:
|17:59
|Elon Musk on carbon taxes
|Time Reference:
|18:31
|Elon Musk Developing COVID 19 Vaccine
|Time Reference:
|19:05
|Elon Musk: "Give people their freedom back!"
|Time Reference:
|20:05
|Elon agrees PayPal's misinfo policy is insane
|Time Reference:
|20:28
|The PayPal Mafia
|Time Reference:
|21:27
|Elon Musk: Humans Need to Upgrade or We Risk Becoming Pets for Robots
|Time Reference:
|22:54
|Wikispooks and LittleSis - #Solutionswatch
|Time Reference:
|24:31
|Elon Musk Wikipedia article
|Time Reference:
|24:39
|Elon Musk Wikispooks article
|Time Reference:
|25:36
|All Hail Elon's Martian Technocracy!
|Time Reference:
|28:32
|Why Big Oil Conquered the World
|Time Reference:
|37:34
|Elon Musk says civilization 'will crumble' if people don't have more kids
|Time Reference:
|40:20
|Elon Musk Reveals His Awkward Dislike of Mass Transit
|Time Reference:
|41:21
|Elon Musk Is Convinced He's the Future. We Need to Look Beyond Him
|Time Reference:
|42:30
|Did Musk Propose Hyperloop to Stop California High-Speed Rail?
|Time Reference:
|44:34
|Elon Musk, Tech's Cash-Poor Billionaire
|Time Reference:
|46:46
|If Elon Musk Walks Away From Twitter, It Could Save Him $400 Million in Taxes
|Time Reference:
|48:59
|Battle Erupts Over Alleged Grisly Photos of Brain-Hacked Neuralink Monkeys
|Time Reference:
|52:10
|Episode 405 - Designing Humans for Fun and Profit (Neuralink monkey pong)
|Time Reference:
|52:24
|Elon Musk's Cruel Neuralink Experiments Kills 15th MONKEY, Are Humans Next?
|Time Reference:
|54:28