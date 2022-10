DOCUMENTATION

Musk consulted with Putin on Ukraine plan Time Reference: 05:01

Musk supported Ukraine with Starlink Time Reference: 5:14

BostonDynamics robots doing parkour Time Reference: 5:59

Barack Obama on Universal Basic Income Time Reference: 16:13

Elon Musk on Universal Basic Income Time Reference: 16:36

Klaus Schwab on the brain chip Time Reference: 16:54

Elon Musk on the brain chip Time Reference: 17:24

Bill Gates on carbon taxes Time Reference: 17:59

Elon Musk on carbon taxes Time Reference: 18:31

Elon Musk Developing COVID 19 Vaccine Time Reference: 19:05

The PayPal Mafia Time Reference: 21:27

Elon Musk Wikipedia article Time Reference: 24:39

Elon Musk Wikispooks article Time Reference: 25:36

Why Big Oil Conquered the World Time Reference: 37:34

Elon Musk Reveals His Awkward Dislike of Mass Transit Time Reference: 41:21

Elon Musk is back in the headlines again (not that he ever really went away). He's going to save free speech on Twitter (honest)! He's going to end the war on Ukraine (that he supported with Starlink)! He's going to give Taiwan to the Chinese (and not just because of Tesla's Shanghai factory)!But as James peels back the layers of this technocratic huckster, you'll find that it's even worse than that . . .For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).