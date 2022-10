Any symptoms: 62% higher

Musculoskeletal (muscles and bones) symptoms: 155% higher

Dermatologic (skin) symptoms: 118% higher

Otolaryngologic (ears, nose and throat) symptoms: 537% higher

Cardiovascular (heart etc.): 36% higher

Gastrointestinal (stomach etc.): 54% higher

One in every 500 children under five years who received the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccine were hospitalised with a vaccine injury, and one in 200 had symptoms ongoing for weeks or months afterwards, a study has found.It was a retrospective cohort study done as an authenticated online survey (response rate 41.1%) in spring 2022 which included parents or caregivers who registered children for SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in outpatient care facilities in Germany. It compared the adverse events to those of the same children with other vaccinations in order to control for over-reporting.It concluded that the symptoms reported after Pfizer vaccination were "comparable overall" to those for other vaccines. Let's see.In 0.5% of the children (40 of 7,806) symptoms were "currently ongoing and thus of unknown significance". This is in a study with a 2-4 month follow-up period.This reported as 0.1%, as it is out of 7,806. However, the study also states that no hospitalisations were reported for children administered the low dosage of 3 μg.Symptoms of the hospitalised children lasted an average of 12.2 days and a maximum of 60 days. None reported a myocarditis diagnosis. Mercifully, no deaths were reported in this relatively small sample.The mortality rate in under-20s has been shown to be 0.0003%. The figure for under-fives will be even lower. But even if we unrealistically assume this is the mortality rate for under-fives and the vaccines reduce it to zero,Yet the EU has just authorised the jab for this age group, and the U.S. is adding it to its childhood vaccination schedule. Madness.