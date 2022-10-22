Society's Child
Switzerland to destroy 14 MILLION expired COVID-19 jabs - 100s of millions disposed worldwide
Reuters
Fri, 21 Oct 2022 19:55 UTC
The wastage reflects the Swiss strategy of ordering more vaccines than it needed to ensure its population of around 8.7 million would get sufficient supplies even in the event of supply bottlenecks or quality issues.
Other countries too have destroyed hundreds million of doses of expired vaccines.
"With this deliberately chosen strategy, it was accepted that too much vaccine would be procured and that some of the procured doses would have to be sold, passed on or possibly destroyed," the cabinet said in a statement.
Since the end of 2020, Switzerland has got 31.9 million vaccine doses from Moderna and other suppliers, of which 16.1 million have been administered. Another 3.2 million were passed on to third countries, the government said.
Just under 70% of the population has had at least one shot in Switzerland and tiny neighbour Liechtenstein, which is low compared to vaccination rates in many other Western European countries.
Authorities have reported 4.2 million COVID infections and nearly 13,700 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Comment: A recent announcement in the EU parliament revealed that these dodgy vaccine deals are now under investigation:
Reader Comments
Moreover - Odessa on the other sea soon to be controlled by momma (that be the Black Sea versus the Baltic one you finnish fools) beckons - Odessa is almost begging for momma to bring Odessa back into the fold.
Fuck you Finland and Sweden as well - you chose the wrong momma evident and now there will be consequence.
How you like them spring apples you stupid Vikings.
Justified Retribution takes no prisoners.
And justice will be served.
Justified Retribution demands as such.
Just like I think Sweden ought come clean on the data in their waters been collected regarding the pipeline sabatoged.
If neither of them things be possible, then I think a most cold heartless winter tis on the way for Europe and the EU is toast and Sweden got a hard lesson coming.
That is what I think and eff you if you think I'm thinking tangentially because I think Sweden ought never even considered being part of NATO and momma bear coming for you Sweden and you should have known better.