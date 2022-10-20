The incident follows damage to another subsea cable connecting Shetland with the Faroe Islands last week

Islanders on Shetlandafter a crucial subsea cable link with the mainland was cut.Police on Shetland declared a major incident and were patrolling the island to reassure residents after the cable link failed on Thursday morning.Engineers are working to reroute some services using other networks.Maggie Sandison, the chief executive of Shetland Islands council, said the emergency was likely to last until Saturday, although some landlines and internet services - running via a Faroe Islands link - were still working.The council's landline services were down; flights from Sumburgh airport in the far south of Shetland's main island were still operating on Thursday but all its network and mobile links at the airport had failed.Ch Insp Jane Mackenzie, of Police Scotland, told BBC Radio Scotland people should check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours in case their assistance alarms were not working, and to avoid using telephones for non-urgent calls.She said 999 lines and some landlines and mobile services were still operational."So anyone calling 999 should be able to do so from a mobile phone," she said. "What we would ask is if you have an emergency you should first try a landline or mobile to call 999."If that doesn't work, you should flag down an emergency service vehicle that isn't using their blue light or attend either a police station, hospital, fire or ambulance station to report the emergency."Supt David Ross said Police Scotland was sending extra officers to Shetland and had set up an emergency hub in the Tesco supermarket car park in Lerwick. Engineers were working urgently to restore or divert services, he added.A spokesperson for BT said:, some phone, broadband and mobile services are affected.as soon as possible and we'll provide further updates. Our external subsea provider is also looking to restore their link quickly. Anyone who needs to call 999 should try their landline or their mobile, even if they don't have signal from their own mobile provider. We're sorry for any inconvenience."Beatrice Wishart, the MSP for Shetland, said the crisis raised fresh questions about the islands' vulnerability. "My constituents are understandably concerned by the news this morning. There is an extremely limited telephone and broadband service, which has huge repercussions for families and businesses across the islands," she said."This kind of disruption. We need long-term changes to create a resilient service that can guarantee residents connectivity, reliability and safety."Páll Vesturbú, the head of infrastructure for Faroese Telecom, saidhe said.The power company Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks had to call on a diesel-fuelled power station in Stornoway and emergency generators to provide backup power.