A unique underwater observatory in strategic waters off the coast of Northern Norway has been knocked out of service, after more than 4.3 kilometers of its specially designed offshore fiberoptic and electric cables were cut and then disappeared. Sabotage suspicions are rising, and the damage has been reported to both the military and state police intelligence agency PST.The Norwegian Institute of Marine Research (IMR) reported the breakdown just before the weekend, blaming it on "extensive damage" to its outer areas. Known as the Lofoten-Vesterålen (LoVe) Ocean observatory, it comprisesThe area itself is home to rich fishing grounds and also is considered so strategically important that the underwater damage has been reported to police.stated LoVe project leader Geir Pedersen in a press release on Friday. That cut power to the entire system, in which the cables connect the platforms, also called nodes, that provide constant surveillance of important subsea areas and send all the information back to land.Newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN), meanwhile, reported during the weekend thatroom at an IMR land station in the small fishing village of Hovden in Vesterålenon April 3. Information fed to them from the vast, high-tech surveillance network of cables that extend for 66 kilometers into the Norwegian Sea stopped flowing in.Officials running the system first though the trouble stemmed from a cut in power supplies, but attempts to restore electricity to the offshore network failed. Whenclose to land, they had to venture farther afield.After spending the rest of the spring and summer trying to find the error, aided by help from state oil company Equinor that had invested in the NOK 150 million underwater observatory project, the trouble was finally linked toThen, on September 30, Equinor sent another vessel out to the site above "Node 3" that had been connected to "Node 2." The goal was to try to follow its cable back Node 2, but instead came up information that"This was quite a shock," Pedersen told DN. "I could see that this was quite serious, more serious that we had hoped, and that it would require lots of resources to get the system up again."Live pictures from the site in late September clearly showed that there no longer was any cable connected to Node 3. It was as if a plug had been torn out of its sockets, according to IMR director Sissel Rogne.The area where the cables could record and photograph everything moving through it, from fish to submarines,Not only is the area important as the location for lots of fish breeding,The system monitoring the entire underwater area has remained down since last spring."The most important thing for us right now is to find out whether someone has actually attacked the cable," Øystein Brun of Norway's research institute told DN, "and whether it's possible to prosecute whoever has destroyed this cable for us."Brun of IMR believes that even if the cable was torn accidentally, whatever vessel did it should have noticed the incident. The other mystery is, through an act with considerable power behind it," Brun said, adding that it's customary for vessels to report any such incidents or accidents to the authorities. No such reports have come in.Not only has IMR reported the damage to local police as required but IMR's director Rogne also contacted PST and the government ministry in charge of business and fisheries.so that it only contains fishing, currents and climate information."We don't care so much about the submarines in the area (located not far from onshore military installations at Andøya, Evenes and other bases in Northern Norway), but we know the military is," Rogne told DN. She thinks it's important that PST be aware of all the information that flowed through the cable system that's been rendered unusable now.in underwater surveillance information picked up by the cables, or simply the cables themselves, since they reflect unique Norwegian technology that could be useful elsewhere.Or someone may have just wanted "to ruin how the information was sent," Rogne told DN. It could have measured submarine activity "or other activity in the area, in real time. You could see what's going on down there regarding all types of U-boats and all other countries' U-boats. That's why I didn't think this was just a case for the police but a case for PST. And now our research infrastructure is out of order, too."Ships in the area that had their tracking systems activated during a six-hour period on April 3 when the damage is believed to have occurred have been identified. PST officials told DN that they don't want to comment on the case yet, while both FFI and. No suspects have been identified, but DN also has reported about lots of Russian shipping activity in the area of late, often cropping up around Norwegian offshore infrastructure. The activity is legal, but not especially welcome.Pedersen, in charge of the observatory project, notes that the damage "will cost a lot to repair. We don't know where the cable is, we expect we probably need a new cable (to hook up at least parts of the system again) and it's uncertain whether whether the connection points can be reused."He said marine research institute IMR, meanwhile, plans to send its own research vessel G.O. Sars to the area in the hopes of examining the site more closely, and try searching for the cable. IMR receives fully half of its funding from the government and the rest from private sources, like Equinor or research funding grants. Pedersen said he hopes at least part of the underwater observatory system closest to land can be reconnected, also that which extends over the entire Norwegian Continental Shelf.