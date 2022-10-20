Not everyone needs to get an annual Covid booster, according to the head of pharma giant Moderna who also likened the virus to seasonal flu.Stéphane Bancel said his company's shots should mainly be targeted at over-50s and people with underlying health conditions.There are currently around 300 deaths from the virus across the country every day, compared to more than 1,000 this time last year.Mr Bancel's comments come amid a sluggish vaccine booster rollout that has seen just one in 20 eligible Americans taking up their Omicron-specific shot.Pfizer recently joined forces with Marvel for a PR campaign that appeared to target children.But Mr Bancel said it was 'very important to think about' whether or not to get Covid boosters.He said there are around '1.5billion people' globally who would fall into the vulnerable category.But he emphasized that younger people 'are going to have to decide for themselves what they want to do'.Mr Bancel defended the sluggish Covid booster uptake, pointing out that it is stronger than seasonal flu uptake.He noted that it is the first time people are getting the booster in more of an endemic than pandemic setting, meaning people are less anxious to get a new vaccine.'You might do it to protect other people or because you don't want to get sick and miss work, or miss vacation.'Controversy was sparked over the Covid vaccine drive when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended eligibility to children who are six months old earlier this year.Many experts cautioned against the move at the time, saying children face a very low risk from the virus and warned it could interfere with other inoculations they need such as against polio or measles.There is also now a prevailing sense that the Covid pandemic has come to an end, after President Joe Biden declared it was over on television last month.He has since attempted to walk back from his words, but many are still under the impression that Covid no longer poses a threat.Vaccine makers made more than $34 billion in profits last year from the Covid jabs alone — equivalent to $1,000 a second, according to estimates.Pfizer and Moderna's jabs have formed the cornerstone of America's vaccine roll out, with more than 800million doses ordered at a cost of more than $10 billion.And to cope with the with falling demand, a new report from Airfinity said Moderna and Pfizer are increasing their prices.