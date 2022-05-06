© AP / John Locher

Around 18% of US parents with children under five years old intend to have them vaccinated "right away" once regulators authorize the use of Covid-19 shots for the age group, a new survey released on Wednesday shows. Children under five remain the only age group still not eligible for vaccination in the US.The survey was conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a San Francisco-headquartered non-profit, in April.The survey comes as the leading US vaccine makers are getting closer to having their shots approved for pediatric use. In late April, Moderna said it had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize its coronavirus vaccine for children under six, becoming the first manufacturer to do so.the chief medical officer for Moderna, Paul Burton, told ABC News last week. "I would be hopeful that the review will go on quickly and rigorously - but if it's approvable, this will be made available to these little children as quickly as possible."Pfizer said on Tuesday it plans to submit data on its three-dose pediatric vaccine to the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by late May or early June. The company said it expects the regulators to consider the shot's approval shortly afterwards.