© Dado Ruvic/Reuters



Moderna will seek emergency authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children under six , the company announced Wednesday, meaning that this age demographic will likely soon be eligible for the shot.The pharmaceutical company's U.S. and Canadian clinical trial produced promising results, namely that two low doses provided a "robust" immune response in young kids and are safe to be administered, the company said.There were about 4,200 children subjects in the study between two and six years old and around 2,500 children between six months and two years old.Some states and school districts have treated a vaccine for young children as the condition for relaxing mask requirements for toddlers. For instance, New York City finally ended its mask rule for K-12 public schools, but kept it in place for children under five, citing the lack of an available vaccine. In response to backlash, however, Mayor Eric Adams acquiesced and made mask-wearing optional for preschoolers earlier this week.The submission process for emergency authorization for the shot in children aged six to twelve is already underway with the FDA, Bancel noted Wednesday and Forbes reported.