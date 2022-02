© FX Empire/AFP/KJN



"The incentive structure of the ratings agencies also proved perverse. Agencies such as Moody's and Standard & Poor's are paid by the very people they are supposed to grade. As a result, they've had every reason to give companies high ratings, in a financial version of what college professors know as grade inflation."

I want to liken here to what's gone on in the Great Financial Crisis. We had rating agencies, third-party verification sources that were able to perpetuate the fraud because the money got too big, their institutions became corrupted with the institutional imperative, and they got triple-A ratings which we all know in hindsight were not triple-A ratings - let's move forward to today.



The FDA is the trusted third-party verification of pharmaceutical products. 50% of their budget comes from Pharma ...due to the institutional imperative that was in place at the time and the speed with which they tried to approve these unproven products with this unproven technology, fraud did occur, and what's my proof of that? T he FDA, together with Pfizer, were trying to hide the clinical data.



And it's come out recently...that the all-cause mortality for the Pfizer product failed - that means there were more deaths in the vaccine group than the placebo group . Normally in such a case, you have NO drug approval for such drugs. It's the gold standard. I've been told by all my people in the Biotech Industry they were horrified...

"So I've seen three frauds; the corporate fraud of the dot com boom, the bank fraud of the Great Financial Recession, and I believe the fraud has moved on to central banks and governments - because that's the nature of our monetary system - you have to constantly create credit to keep this thing going. See mark 2:22.



"The global debt bubble is at its peak...we are at the end...we are going to see lots of crazy things in the financial markets...we are going to see the credit markets become unhinged, the equity markets become unhinged. The Fed got a reprieve...under the cover of COVID, they were able to print 65% more money to keep this thing afloat, but we are at the end days here."

"A lot of what you are seeing in the response of global governments is setting up a system - under the guise of medical tyranny - to prevent the riots that are going to ensue once this thing all unwinds - that's my personal belief..."

And the evidence inescapably points to the vaccines as the cause

.

"Unum Insurance is up 36%, Lincoln National plus 57%, Prudential plus 41%, Reinsurance Group of America plus 21%, Hartford plus 32%, Met Life plus 24%, and Aegon - which is a Dutch insurer - saw in their US arm plus 57% in the 4th quarter - in the 3rd quarter they saw a 258% increase in death claims."

"They raised (mortality) expectations 300,000 for 2022 over 2021 due to COVID plus 'indirect COVID,' which I think we know what that's code for... They (Aegon) did a $1.4 billion reinsurance deal with Wilton Reinsurance...what they were reinsuring were high face amount individual policies from 1 million to 10 million... (So) I think there is an asymmetric information situation going on in the insurance industry where some people have figured out something's going on. They are off-loading their risk - they are not going to say what it is as they don't want that information to get out as they unload the risk."

Wrong -

Fraud undoes all these protections.

#1. A materially false statement or purposeful failure to state or release material facts which non-disclosure makes other statements misleading.



#2. The false statement is made to induce Plaintiff to act.



#3. The Plaintiff relied upon the false statement, and the injury resulted from this reliance.



#4. Damages include a punitive award as a punishment that serves as a public example to discourage any future similar fraud. Punitive damages are generally proportional to the Defendant's assets.

"FDA is the trusted third party, just like the rating agencies were. And a lot of doctors in this country, a lot of local governments are placing their trust in the FDA which gets 50 percent of its budget from large cap pharma. It wasn't any one person...I think they overlooked things...An all-cause mortality end-point should have stopped this thing in its tracks - and it didn't."

"When one party enters into a contract...and fraud was occurring when they entered into that contract, and the other party did not know that - the contract is void and null. There's no indemnity if this can be proven, and I think it will be."

"Pfizer got blanket immunity with EUA. If fraud occurred, to my mind and what I'm seeing from their refusal to release the data - if there is fraud and it comes out - and we need whistleblowers - and it's looking more apparent that this product is deadly - fraud eviscerates all contracts - that's case law. So you go down the daisy chain, and that's liability - that's bankruptcy for Moderna, definitely Pfizer."



Dowd remarks that no matter the effort, one cannot hide the bodies - and "the bodies are piling up."

"People are dying and being maimed. This is a fraud that goes beyond the pale...We have the VAERS data...We have the DoD leak...And now we have the insurance company results and the funeral home results...We don't need to think too hard about this...Deaths should have gone down after the vaccines rolled out. This is the most egregious fraud in history of the nation - and it's global...Pfizer's involved, and they committed fraud," Dowd explained.



"My job is to be ahead of the news and be a lead steer...when I use my stock picking skills outside the realm of stock picking, I am called a conspiracy theorist."

"Let me make a point here. The mainstream media may ignore this. Wall Street is not."



"This is the most interesting hallucination I've ever seen in the financial markets."



"So we don't need the mainstream media...And I want you to know - Wall Street is rallying to this - I'm getting lots of inquiries from former colleagues. Nothing will convince a sleeping public more than red stocks or collapsing stocks. My goal is to awaken the country by seeing something is going on. And Wall Street is AWAKE!"

"There's lots of people who got the jabs that didn't understand what was going on. A lot of them are in the investment world. A lot of them are smart people - they were duped too. Some of these people that got the jab are doing the work on shorting these stocks because - you know, you can guess - because they are mad as hell - and you've awakened the sleeping giant known as Wall Street. And Wall Street is on the move. The smart money is moving first - as always there's lead steers. Nothing gets going faster than a red momentum down-trending stock."

"I don't know what happened to our country. It's disgusting. There's nothing that's going to be taken from us here today that they're not going to take anyways - And people need to stand. With enough of us, they can't do this."

"If you are long these two stocks, you are long mandates, you are long government control, and you are long the selling of your freedoms."

Wall Street investors are dumping their Moderna and Pfizer stock faster than the world can drop the mandates.Former Blackrock Executive and investment adviser Edward Dowd calls for Moderna to go to zero and Pfizer to end under ten dollars per share.How is this possible given thatWith nothing but profits in sight for the Pharmaceutical giant,After all, in December, a Forbes' headline read, "The Vaccine Maker Can Dominate The Covid Market For Years to Come, Wells Fargo Predicts." In addition to the enormously profitable mRNA vaccines, Pfizer is rolling out potent antivirals like Paxlovid, which could earn $22 billion in 2022.Compared to the $81 billion in 2021 revenue, the earnings from the vaccines and the antiviralswhich is music to shareholders' ears. However some are hearing shrieks, and these happen to be Wall Street's finest, twhich often pays spectacular dividends.He saw the dot com bubble ready to burst and acted accordingly. But, unfortunately, other not-so-savvy investors later saw their dot com heavy portfolios collapse as the NASDAQ Composite Index lost 40% of its value in 2000. A graduate of Notre Dame University and former Portfolio Manager at Blackrock, Dowd grew his fund from $2 billion to $14 billion and commanded the respect of his investment community peers.Today, after semi-retiring to the shores of South Maui, he remains a voice of stock market wisdom that many hedge funds continue to rely upon. LinkedIn lists him as a Consultant to Founder & Partner of Symphonic Capital, LLC.But the dot com collapse is not the only one Dowd successfully navigated. While many other portfolio managers placed their client's money in highly rated and lucrative mortgage-backed securities, Dowd hesitated and questioned. He considered that those might be grossly over-rated, and he was correct.According to Edward Dowd, a large portion of the blame was shouldered by the rating agencies, those trusted organizations whose job it was to judge the risk of these subprime mortgage-backed securities - agencies like Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch.Dowd saysSo, in essence, these rating agencies were captured by the institutions backing these risky subprime securities., put it this way,So what does the man who foresaw the dot com and the subprime mortgage crisis have to say about Moderna and Pfizer, and what trouble could exist in the paradise of COVID vaccine profits?And unfortunately, that is not all. Dowd feels that although he has successfully predicted three large frauds in his career,He clarifies that- the ramifications of which may be the loss of pensions and social security income.For the skeptics, consider that Pfizer stock lost $20 billion in market capitalization on February 8, 2022, when their record earnings fell short of more optimistic expectations.Also consider that M from its high of $484 on August 9, 2021, wiping out almos t $140 billion in investment. Dowd predictsand he predictsDowd explains that the smart money has already left Moderna and will soon be exiting Pfizer.Dowd foreseescoming as theDowd teamed up with an insurance industry analyst and researched the life insurance claims. They found thatMeanwhile, the funeral company stocks have outperformed the S&P. "Funeral Home companies are growth stocks. They had a great year in 2021 compared to 2020, and they outperformed the S&P 500. The peer group of Funeral Home stocks was up 40 plus percent while the S&P was up 26 percent - and they started accelerating price-wise in 2021 during the roll-out of the vaccines - You don't need to be a rocket scientist to connect the dots here. See mark 5:55. For example:. A court in France has already held that a life insurance company cannot be held liable for a death because of the mRNA vaccine.for an emergency product they were told was liability-free. Aren't the vaccine manufacturers immunized from lawsuits?After all,The idea is that no company - upon government request - should have to pay for unforeseen complications resulting from an emergency product that they released to the world out of their goodness of the hearts, with the best of intentions.If a company or person intentionally deceives another to profit, we have fraud.Under common law, the required elements to prove fraud amount to:Dowd has been researching the COVID-19 vaccines and what he considers obvious evidence of knowing concealment of the actual risks of death - andHe likens the FDA today to the rating agencies during the Mortgage Crisis.. Dowd assumes fraud based upon theHe notes that theAnd the deaths are what distinguished theDowd emphasized that he is not short on Pfizer or Moderna stock. He explained that he does not profit from their share prices dropping. He also points out that his predictions are not the cause of the steep declines as these occurred before he came out with this analysis. See mark 13:45.If money is any indicator, Edward Dowd is correct thatwhile the vaccine market pales in comparison.If someone is left holding the bag, it will not be the insurance industry, but it just might be you and me, the average citizen. However, there is one major caveat - if Edward Dowd succeeds in awakening the citizens, then they - the oligarchs - cannot get away with this Those of you who still think nothing's going on, you don't want to be - what I call - the bag holder. You don't want to be the guy taking the fourth jab booster and holding these stocks (on their way) down - Moderna's going to zero - I think Pfizer goes sub ten dollars once the lawsuits come out. See mark 4:06.Dowd's forecast can awaken not only Wall Street but the ordinary citizen. We are those sleeping giants of the world, those who can move mountains with the force of our stock sales and non-violent protests, the great silent majority who can remove dictators from power and elect new and fair leaders.There is power in numbers, as the Canadian Truckers recently found. Courage is contagious as freedom convoys have sprung up everywhere.As this Freedom Trucker fireman said:Edward Dowd cautions those who continue to slumber,