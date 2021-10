© Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG



Southern California parents make their voices heard

Vaccine mandate: School walkout planned for Oct. 18

Thousands of California parents and teachers who oppose school vaccine mandates took part in a statewide walkout Monday.SkyFOX was over a crowd of several dozen protesters carrying signs outside Birmingham High School in Van Nuys.A group of over a dozen parents gathered outside Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood calling for school board members to resign and an end to vaccine mandates.said Los Angeles Unified School District employee Hovik Saponghian.News about the planned protest has spread on social media, with organizers suggesting that parents pull their children out of school and that teachers and staff who support the protest stay home.said LAUSD Parent Rima Mkhitran, who decided to keep her daughter home.Russell and Alayna Nord participated in a protest in San Dimas. Their two children, ages 8 and 10 years old, are part of the Bonita Unified School District."It's a really concernable item.We've always done our vaccinations. We've always been able to do it at our own pace, doctor's recommendations," said Russell Nord.California became the first state to mandate vaccinations or coronavirus testing for eligible children to attend in-person classes at public and private schools after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the requirement Oct. 1 . Students who don't comply will be required to do an independent study. There are medical and personal belief exemptions.said LAUSD parent Nara Vardaresyan.The mandate currently affects students in grades 7-12. Those age 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine.," said LAUSD parent Paola Slaares.California parents and teachers made their voices heard during a walkout against school vaccine mandates.No estimate of the size of the statewide walkout was reported but word had spread across the state from Northern to Southern California."I prefer my kids to have the vaccine. It's another layer of protection. So far, he's doing much better in school and I don't want him to miss out," said LAUSD parent Maria Soto as she dropped her child off at Saticoy Elementary School.Russell said once the vaccine is FDA approved for the younger age group, and not authorized under emergency use, his opinion could eventually change."The FDA approval, it may sway my opinion after seeing it in play in four to five year. That may be something we consider," he said.Alayna agreed and said it comes down to parental choice for her.," said Alayna.There are many parents who support the mandate too."I prefer my kid to have the vaccine. I think it's a [form of] protection. My son is doing much better now that he's back to school," said Maria Soto, an LAUSD parent.