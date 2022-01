© SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



Battered by a steep broad-market selloff this week, Moderna shares fell for a sixth straight day Friday as experts questioned whether Covid-19 vaccine sales alone will help justify the firm's meteoric valuation, intensifying a crash that's wiped out more than 60% of the value in one of last year's top stocks and turned it into this year's worst performer.Though the number of Covid infections has spiked amid the omicron-spurred wave of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that Moderna and Pfizer boosters were 90% effective at preventing people infected with the new variant from being hospitalized.Yee said the recent stock drawback has helped put Moderna's valuation in line with other biotechnology competitors, but he warned analysts increasingly expect Covid vaccine sales — currently Moderna's sole revenue source from a commercialized product — will fall over the next few years as the pandemic becomes endemic and competition heats up among treatment and prevention options.Meacham said he's now focused on the company's pipeline beyond Covid (Moderna is also developing a flu vaccine), pointing to the firm's massive $17 billion in cash as a source of "strategic" opportunity.In a Friday note, UBS analyst Eliana Merle was more optimistic about Moderna's prospects, calling its mRNA technology a disruptive force in the $35 billion annual vaccine market and saying its success with Covid-19 suggests a high likelihood of success for other vaccine targets.$5.3 billion. That's how much Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel , who joined the firm in 2011, is worth Friday, according to Forbes. The French native owns a roughly 8% stake in Moderna and was at one point worth more than $12 billion.Founded in 2010, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna spent nearly a decade developing the technology for its messenger RNA vaccines, which tell the body to produce part of a pathogen to trigger an immune response — unlike traditional vaccines that instead use a piece of the pathogen. Once the pandemic hit, the company doubled down on the efforts and filed for an emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in November 2020. The shots have proven to be a massive boon for businesses heading up their development, butModerna is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings by the end of February.