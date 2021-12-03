© Unknown

The decline was greatest for the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, with protection against infection declining from 86.4% in March to 13% in September

Declines for PfizerBioNTech were from 86.9% to 43.3%

Declines for Moderna were 89.2% to 58%.

Protection against death was greatest for the Pfizer vaccine, at 84.3%.

Moderna was the next most effective, at 81.5%.

Jansen was 73% effective.

Moderna was 75.5% effective.

Pfizer was 70.1% effective.

Jansen was 52.2% effective.

"Our study gives researchers, policymakers, and others a strong basis for comparing the long-term effectiveness of COVID vaccines, and a lens for making informed decisions around primary vaccination, booster shots, and other multiple layers of protection, including masking mandates, social distancing, testing and other public health interventions to reduce chance of spread.



"For example, the CDC recommendation for boosters for all Janssen recipients over 18 is supported by our results. And, given the declines in vaccine protection and the dominance of the more infective Delta variant, we urge swift action to promote primary vaccination, boosters and to also encourage masking, social distancing and other layers of protection against infection. This is supported by our finding that breakthrough infections are not benign, but also by the strong evidence that vaccination still protects against death even for persons with breakthrough infections, compared to persons who become infected and are not vaccinated."

As COVID-19 breakthrough infections continue to emerge in some vaccine recipients and health authorities are developing policies around booster vaccinations,Now a study from thepublished today in the journal Science analyzed COVID infection by vaccination status among 780,225 Veterans.Researchers found that protection against any COVID-19 infection declined for all vaccine types, with overall vaccine protection declining from 87.9% in February to 48.1% by October 2021.While most previous studies have focused on the PfizerBioNTech or Moderna vaccines, theDeclines were assessed over the period February 1, 2021 to October 1, 2021, reflecting the emergence and dominance of the Delta variant in the U.S.Importantly,The relative benefit of vaccination for protection against death was greater for persons under 65 but was also very strong for persons over 65.The study showed that the risk of death from COVID infection was highest in unvaccinated Veterans, regardless of age and co-morbidities. While some breakthrough infections resulted in death, vaccination remained protective against death in those who became infected during the Delta surge.Dr. Barbara Cohn of PHI, lead author of the study remarked:The FDA authorized Pfizer boosters for some groups in September and Moderna and Janssen boosters in October, and the CDC has made similar recommendations,approach that allows people to choose any of the three vaccine boosters regardless of which they were given initially."SARS-CoV-2 vaccine protection and deaths among US veterans during 2021" by Barbara A. Cohn, Piera M. Cirillo, Caitlin C. Murphy, Nickilou Y. Krigbaum and Arthur W. Wallace, 4 November 2021, Science.