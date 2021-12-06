© Unknown



"A longer interval between doses is associated with higher vaccine effectiveness and potentially lowers risk of myocarditis," wrote the advisory panel, adding: "The risk of recurrence of myocarditis following receipt of additional doses of any of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines is unknown at this time. Very few cases of re-vaccination in these individuals have been described in published studies."

After millions of young Canadian men have been injected with millions of doses of Moderna, it's now recommended those between 12-29 no longer do so, says Blacklock's Reporter.The National Advisory Committee on Immunization cited a rare but troubling incidence of heart inflammation for their reasoning.compared to Pfizer-BioNtech shots."What we've seen predominantly in terms of myocarditis rates and booster doses has been evidence out of Israel," said Dr. Matthew Tunis, executive secretary to the Advisory Committee.Data shows 4,001,958 Canadians have already received the Moderna shot. The Public Health Agency said it knew of 1,376 reports of myocarditis, typically involving men aged 27."For individuals aged 12 to 29 receiving a Covid-19 vaccine primary series the use of Pfizer-BioNtech is preferred to Moderna to start or continue," wrote the Advisory Committee.It also recommended young men and boys taking the Pfizer shot receive doses eight weeks apart.Data showed the incidence of heart inflammation in young men and boys who took an initial Moderna shots was 3 per 100,000 doses compared to 1.9 per 100,000 for Pfizer-BioNtech.Young men and boys who did seek treatment for heart trouble typically recovered, said the panel. The report cited U.S. data that most patients, 91%, recovered after three months.The Public Health Agency said among 30.2 million Canadians who've taken different types of COVID-19 shots, it knew of 27,747 "adverse events." A total 6,443 were rated serious.Deaths numbered 243, by official estimate."Although these deaths occurred after being vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, they are not necessarily related to the vaccine," the Public Health Agency said in a statement.