The National Advisory Committee on Immunization cited a rare but troubling incidence of heart inflammation for their reasoning.
The committee in an updated recommendation that said data from other countries pointed to higher rates of myocarditis or inflammation of the heart with the Moderna vaccination compared to Pfizer-BioNtech shots.
"What we've seen predominantly in terms of myocarditis rates and booster doses has been evidence out of Israel," said Dr. Matthew Tunis, executive secretary to the Advisory Committee.
Data shows 4,001,958 Canadians have already received the Moderna shot. The Public Health Agency said it knew of 1,376 reports of myocarditis, typically involving men aged 27.
"For individuals aged 12 to 29 receiving a Covid-19 vaccine primary series the use of Pfizer-BioNtech is preferred to Moderna to start or continue," wrote the Advisory Committee.
It also recommended young men and boys taking the Pfizer shot receive doses eight weeks apart.
"A longer interval between doses is associated with higher vaccine effectiveness and potentially lowers risk of myocarditis," wrote the advisory panel, adding: "The risk of recurrence of myocarditis following receipt of additional doses of any of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines is unknown at this time. Very few cases of re-vaccination in these individuals have been described in published studies."Data showed the incidence of heart inflammation in young men and boys who took an initial Moderna shots was 3 per 100,000 doses compared to 1.9 per 100,000 for Pfizer-BioNtech.
"The reported rates of myocarditis among males aged 18 to 29 after the second vaccine dose were 15.9 per 100,000 for the Moderna vaccine and 2.6 per 100,000 for the Pfizer," said updated recommendations.
Young men and boys who did seek treatment for heart trouble typically recovered, said the panel. The report cited U.S. data that most patients, 91%, recovered after three months.
The Public Health Agency said among 30.2 million Canadians who've taken different types of COVID-19 shots, it knew of 27,747 "adverse events." A total 6,443 were rated serious.
Deaths numbered 243, by official estimate.
"Although these deaths occurred after being vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, they are not necessarily related to the vaccine," the Public Health Agency said in a statement.
Comment: Considering how many people were coerced into being vaccinated, this is an appalling situation. At the least they should be apologising for using drugs that have no long term safety data. At best they should stop using these mRNA vaccines completely.
The report was quite reassuring though. Apparently it is nothing to worry about for the young men already vaccinated. After all most of them recover after 3 months. Well, at least 91% of them do. No idea what happened to the other 9%, one can assume they didn't recover.