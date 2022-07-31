"What you want from a process like this is good science — having hard conversations and sifting through evidence of signals and noises in order to make good decisions on behalf of the country. What you get instead is politics — getting products across the line no matter what."

COVID is inconsequential for young children

Shots don't work well in young children

"For one, Pfizer contravened numerous clinical-trial conventions. Its initial protocol involved only two doses, but this failed to generate the antibody levels required for FDA approval. So Pfizer added a third dose, which the FDA generously allowed. Usually, the agency won't let drugmakers make a course correction when a trial ends in failure.



"Pfizer then planned to track at least 21 cases to establish a bare-bones measure of efficacy. By comparison, Moderna tracked more than 250 cases. Yet Pfizer truncated its data collection on April 29 ... even though a mere 10 cases had been recorded after the third dose.



"It's hard not to conclude that Pfizer cut corners to avoid getting beaten by Moderna. But as a result, too few cases were documented to measure with any degree of confidence Pfizer's vaccine efficacy ...



"More troubling, vaccinated toddlers in Pfizer's trial were more likely to get severely ill with COVID than those who received a placebo. Pfizer claimed most severe cases weren't 'clinically significant,' whatever that means, but this was all the more reason that the FDA should have required a longer follow-up before authorizing the vaccine.



"Also worrisome: Most kids who developed multiple infections during the trial were vaccinated. This warranted more investigation since experimental vaccines for other diseases sometimes increase susceptibility to infection.



"Scientists are also discovering that triple-vaccinated adults who were previously infected with the Wuhan variant have a weaker immune response to Omicron, leaving them more susceptible to reinfection.



"This phenomenon, called 'immunological imprinting,' could explain why children who received three Pfizer shots were more likely to get reinfected."

CDC and FDA are recklessly throwing caution to the wind

CDC is breaking trust in childhood vaccination

"I'm now completely in the same camp as Bobby Kennedy, in that I believe the entire vaccine enterprise needs to be revisited, and it's unequivocal.



"We do not have the data to support the safety and efficacy of the current pediatric vaccine schedule, and all of the components of the pediatric vaccine schedule need to be reassessed for risk-benefit ratio. Both as individual products and as combined products."

"Speaking in absolutes about vaccine safety and efficacy regardless of trial standards can backfire. ... Furthermore, if the identification of safety signals is not quickly acknowledged, it becomes even harder to recover trust."

Why did two-thirds of toddlers drop out of Pfizer's trial?

"Approval for the COVID vaccines in infants and toddlers is based on two trials that used changes in antibody levels as an estimate of efficacy, but did not assess protection from severe disease, hospitalization or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), important outcomes that parents worry about.



"In a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) meeting on June 28, Pfizer Vice President for Viral Vaccines, Kena Swanson even acknowledged that 'there is no established correlate' between antibody levels and protection from disease.



"In the Pfizer trial, the confidence interval — which shows the possible range of protection level — was alarmingly wide, with the lower bound suggesting the possibility of a 380% increase in the chance of infection after the third dose.



"Additionally, neither trial met the 50% efficacy requirement established by the FDA for approval of adult COVID vaccines. Peter Marks, the FDA's top vaccine official, told Congress in May that the efficacy requirement would be lowered for the pediatric vaccine simply because vaccine efficacy against the omicron variant was lower in general."

It's all about securing indemnification