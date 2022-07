According to Icelandic online newspaper Fréttin , the Icelandic Medicines Agency has received 107 reports of side-effects of Covid vaccines in children, of which 11 are classified as serious.A serious adverse effect is defined as an effect of a drug that leads to death, a life-threatening condition, hospitalisation or prolongation of hospitalisation or that causes disability or birth defects in humans. Also, reports that are considered clinically important are classified as serious.The rate of reported versus experienced adverse effects, as well as the ratio of reported effects that actually are proven to be vaccine-induced, remain unclear, but according to estimates the reporting rate of adverse effects is quite low.What might then be the actual number and incidence rate of experienced serious adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines experienced by Icelandic children?In total, 41,814 children aged five to 17 have been injected (68.55% of the total number of children in this age group) and 11 serious adverse effects have been reported.It is interesting in this context to look at the findings from a recent Icelandic study, SARS-CoV-2 Infections in Icelandic Children , published in the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal. The study period is February 28th 2020 to August 31st 2021.Interestingly, two of the study authors took an active part in pushing for child vaccination early this year, despite their own findings.As reports of adverse effects are not investigated to determine causation, it is hard to determine what percentage of experienced adverse effects are actually caused by the vaccines. But the number of reports, coupled with the estimated reporting rate, compared with an expected rate of serious adverse effects from flu vaccines of one to two per million, indicates that the incidence is very high in comparison.This is similar to recent German figures Considering the aforementioned study which found serious complications from COVID-19 in children to be practically non-existent, this raises serious doubts about the continued push for child-vaccination.Thorsteinn Siglaugsson is an economist who lives in Iceland. Find him on his Substack page