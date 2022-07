New York City has famously handled COVID as poorly as any city on earth.Well, that is when he's not too busy dancing maskless at a restaurant, attending Broadway shows maskless , or partying at the club maskless Adams said in response to a question that yes, the vaccines will be mandatory and that he and his team are still "meeting and discussing" and trying to come up with the "best way to do it."This decision is completely unconscionable.Not to mention that the recent authorization of the vaccines for the youngest age groups was based on efficacy estimates that would have failed the FDA standard required for adults.The trials did not even attempt to study if there was a benefit for vaccination for kids who had previously had COVID, when the CDC estimates 75% of children have already contracted the virus.This will also inevitably lead to further losses in registration for New York City schools.Just last year, enrollment dropped 4%, and public schools lost nearly 50,000 students from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021.Instead of putting COVID in the rearview mirror and acknowledging the reality that vaccination must exclusively be a personal choice, New York City's mayor is continuing the theater with inexplicable, offensive mandates.There's no possible reasonable or rational justification for this decision - so it's completely unsurprising that New York is leading the way with yet another tremendously incompetent mandate.