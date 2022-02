© Getty Images / Alex Wong



"I eat a plant-based centered life," Adams responded. "Some people want to call me vegan, [but] vegans eat Oreos and they drink Coca-Cola. I don't. I eat a plant-based centered life and those who are the food police for me, they can food police all the time. I eat a plant-based centered life. I eat a plant-based centered life."



"I eat a plant-based centered life," the mayor continued. "And I'm not going down this rabbit hole of 'if you eat cake and it has eggs in it, did you analyze it?' I'm not doing that. The more plant-based you eat, the better and healthier you are."

"I want to be a role model for people who are following or aspire to follow a plant-based diet, but, as I said, I am perfectly imperfect, and have occasionally eaten fish," Adams declared.

Mayor Eric Adams said the vegan phrase a whopping six times in a single minuteNew York City Mayor Eric Adams repeatedly stated that he eats a "plant-based centered life" during a press conference on Monday, during which he also signaled his desire to make other New Yorkers vegan too.Following reports that the supposedlyAdams was asked on Monday how often he eats fish and whether he eats any other animal proteins too.Adams criticized reporters for following him around in restaurants "wondering what I'm ordering," and concluded, "Listen, I'm not doing that, that's noise to me.Adams said the phrase "plant-based centered life" a whopping six times in just one minute, but failed to say whether he eats fish or any other animal proteins and, if so, how often.Hours after the press conference, however, the mayor confessed in a statement to occasionally eating fish.