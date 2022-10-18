© Siyabulela Duda



Saudi Arabia has expressed its interest in joining the Brics bloc.This was revealed by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his two-day state visit to the kingdom on Sunday.He confirmed this on Sunday during an engagement with the media.Brics held its first summit in 2009, with SA joining the following year. The bloc has generally been seen as an alternative to the dominance of the western economies."We did say that Brics having a summit next year under the chairship of South Africa in SA and the matter is going to be under consideration.