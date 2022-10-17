NewsReal: Nuclear Armageddon?! Nah, But Likely Expansion of War Beyond Ukraine
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 15:40 UTC
With the caveat of course, thanks to US government wordplay in late 2021, that the definition of 'imminent' is more fluid these days, fighting between NATO and Russian forces could soon be taking place in Belarus (and/or possibly from Belarus into 'NATO proper'!).
This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall lay out an alternative direction to US-Russia escalation that doesn't involve mushroom clouds, but which nonetheless risks bringing on more global socio-economic upheaval...
Running Time: 02:06:35
Download: MP3 — 86.9 MB
*** CORRECTION ***
At 12:30 we discuss the "regional grouping" of Belarusian and Russian forces inside Belarus this week, citing an RT report we erroneously read as saying "one hundred thousand" Russian troops had linked up with 70,000 Belarusian troops. In fact, the report quoted Belarus president Lukashenko as saying that "more than one thousand [1,000] Russian soldiers" would participate.
Since then, Western media, again citing the Belarus government, reports that the Russian military contingent in Belarus will be 9,000-strong.
***
Reader Comments
I suspect the Russians can also defend against Missiles look no further than Syria.You could ask all the other S-300 and S-400 users.
The Western military never faced an enemy with a substantial air force or missile force, so there was no need for such a defense system. Patriot, Iron Dome, IRIS-T or whatnot are not up to the Russian missiles, this is not what they are designed for.
Russia rendered a US Navy ship dead in the water a few years back ...Naval warfare means very little in the Ukraine theatre, even less against Russia.Compare their coast lines to e.g. the UK or US.
But they have very powerful anti-ship missiles, that can easily sink a carrier.
Not to mention, their air force and infantry or neither armed nor trained to work without air superiority.
This would end in a quick disaster - probably triggering some crazy Nato juggernaut to pull the last-resort weapon.
Nato neither has the personnel, nor the materialor the industrial base to absorb a real land war against Russia and allies. Their image of unsurpassed military power is thoroughly scratched.
Ignoring the fact here that Nato boots are already on the ground there (as in "thousands of mercenaries", and Nato officers in charge of command, control and reconnaissance for all Ukrainian operations).
After an official entry, the involved troups would be destroyed in two weeks, and they would have to resort to nukes.