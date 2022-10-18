And up to another foot of snow could fall in some spots.

Flooding surf

Severe wintry October storms dumps more than a foot of lake-effect snowThe season's first major lake-effect snow event has dumped more than a foot of snow on Lake Superior's leeward shores.Here are some select snowfall reports from the area.Herman [Baraga Co, MI] PUBLIC reports SNOW of 9.00 INCH at 12:00 PM EDT -- SPRUCE AND PINE TREES DOWN IN HERMAN. FRUIT TREES ALSO DAMAGED AT CO-OP STATION /HERM4/. HEAVY AND DENSE WET IS FALLING AND OBSERVED ON THE GROUND.1 ESE Bergland [Ontonagon Co, MI] CO-OP OBSERVER reports SNOW of 11.40 INCH at 8:00 AM EDT -- CO-OP OBSERVER STATION BERM4 BERGLAND DAM.2 NW Wakefield [Gogebic Co, MI] PUBLIC reports SNOW ofat 2:15 PM EDT -- ESTIMATED SNOWFALL SO FAR AT THE SNOWRIVER MOUNTAIN RESORT NEAR WAKEFIELD. REPORT VIA SOCIAL MEDIA.1 W Ironwood [Gogebic Co, MI] PUBLIC reports SNOW ofat 4:46 PM EDT --Gile [Iron Co, WI] CO-OP OBSERVER reports SNOW of 16.00 INCH at 10:40 AM CDT -- AN ADDITIONAL 7 INCHES OF SNOW HAS FALLEN SINCE 5 AM CDT.1 NE Marquette [Marquette Co, MI] LAW ENFORCEMENT reports HIGH SURF at 3:28 PM EDT -- MARQUETTE CITY POLICE REPORTS WATER SPLASHING ONTO LAKESHORE BLVD. ADJACENT TO LAKEVIEW ARENA BY PICNIC ROCKS. BUOYS IN THE NEARSHORE WATERS ADJACENT TO MARQUETTE ARE OBSERVING WAVES OF 10 TO 13 FEET. CITY OF MARQUETTE PUBLIC WORKS DEPT. HAD PREVIOUSLY CLOSED THE PICNIC ROCKS PARKING LOT EARLIER IN THE MORNING DUE TO HIGH WAVES. WIND GUSTS FROM THE NORTH WERE RECORDED AT AROUND 40 TO 45MPH AT THE COAST GUARD STATION IN MARQUETTE JUST TO THE SOUTHEAST.Snow will gradually taper off later Tuesday and Wednesday.