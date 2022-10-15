The Russian troops that are part of a regional group of forces formed by Minsk and Moscow will start arriving in Belarus in the next few days, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces Colonel Viktor Tumar said on Friday."I believe it's necessary to point out that Russian troops from the joint military force will start arriving in the Republic of Belarus in the coming days," he said, as cited by the Belarusian Defense Ministry's press service.Tumar specified thaThe deputy general staff chief added that a peacetime corps of the Belarusian forces would form the backbone of the group, which would also include some autonomous Russian units., the deputy general staff chief concluded.