North Africa suffers from heavy rainfall.Heavy hail and rain hit several regions in Morocco on Tuesday.A particularly difficult situation has developed in the city of Fez.Quarters and streets turned into rivers and lakes.Chaos formed on the roads, cars got stuck in the water.Just an hour of heavy rain flooded the streets in the city's Bensoud, Zawag and Ain Qadous neighborhoods.The bad weather also showed the reality of infrastructure and sewerage.Severe thunderstorms with hail are expected today in a number of regions of the kingdom.Bad weather is expected in Ifrane, El Hadjeb, Sefrou, Fez, Taza, Taunat, El Hoceima and Chefchaouen.