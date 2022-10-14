© EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images



"Only through such undisguised blackmail and threats did they manage to ensure the result. We all understand perfectly. And the statements of the Americans that they are not persuading anyone, and that everyone is voting by themselves, is a lie. And they also know it."

"Korosi not only deprived member states of the opportunity to vote by a secret ballot, without coercion, but also gave the blackmailers more time for their manipulations."

Moscow has slammed the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) decisionSpeaking to Russia's Channel One on Thursday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Western nations of usingand of "twisting the arms of developing countries and threatening them will all sorts of punishments," in order to get them to vote to adopt the resolution.Ahead of the vote, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia called the resolution a "provocative document" full of "ugly double standards that the West ventures to impose." He went on to suggest thatNebenzia also condemned the decision on Monday by UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi to hold an open vote on the resolution, denying Russia's request to use secret ballots.Lavrov had previously argued that, for many countries, it "may be difficult" to express their views publicly. He also noted that a number of national representatives of the "global South" have personally admitted to him thatBefore launching its military operation in Ukraine in February, Russia recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics, arguing that Kiev had failed to represent and protect people living there. Residents of two other regions, Kherson and Zaporozhye, also voted by wide margins in public referendums to declare independence and join Russia. President Vladimir Putin signed unification treaties with the four new Russian regions on October 5.