I propose to discuss the consequences of disconnecting Ukraine from electricity not as energy experts, but as ordinary people.At a minimum, it will be impossible to charge old batteries in military equipment, as well as batteries in walkie-talkies and mobile phones. For the Ukrainian army, the time of scarce phones will begin, which does not solve all the problems in modern warfare and is significantly inferior in efficiency and mobility to walkie-talkies. In addition,that they actively use digital maps on smartphones or special tablets, as well as software for artillerymen, such as "Krapiva", or American DELTA troop control software, whereon their adversary. Unfortunately, these technical solutions are currently some kind of advantage over us.Depriving them of this opportunity and sending them back to paper maps, we will get a tangible result very quickly. Fuel generators will not close these problems.The lack of electricity will also hit the civilian sector hard, which in wartime is closely linked to the army. The stronger the rear, the stronger the army.In the near future, in order to survive, the inhabitants of the cities will have to leave their homes, go to the villages and start raising agriculture by hand. Even the absence of mobile communications at first will be a shock to society.But the biggest blow for the Ukrainian state will beWithout cunning information technologies to manipulate and fool the masses, the Zelensky regime will collapse.Very quickly, people will begin to "think with a refrigerator." Very quickly, only their personal problems and the problems of their family will begin to surround people and catch their eye. And who is to blame for this? Who brought the country to this state? Who promised peace, but only stimulated the war in Donbass and threatened Russia with nuclear weapons?And people will very quickly realise that the main condition for their survival is the destruction of the Zelensky regime. But in the absence of electricity, most likely, our army will take control of the territory of Ukraine earlier. The main thing is that we do not stop in the destruction of this infrastructure.