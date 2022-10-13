Puppet Masters
Disconnecting Ukraine from the energy grid
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 00:00 UTC
For the army, this will be a disaster. At a minimum, it will be impossible to charge old batteries in military equipment, as well as batteries in walkie-talkies and mobile phones. For the Ukrainian army, the time of scarce phones will begin, which does not solve all the problems in modern warfare and is significantly inferior in efficiency and mobility to walkie-talkies. In addition, Ukrainian fighters boast that they have everything automated, that they actively use digital maps on smartphones or special tablets, as well as software for artillerymen, such as "Krapiva", or American DELTA troop control software, where they flock online and received intelligence on their adversary. Unfortunately, these technical solutions are currently some kind of advantage over us.
Depriving them of this opportunity and sending them back to paper maps, we will get a tangible result very quickly. Fuel generators will not close these problems.
The lack of electricity will also hit the civilian sector hard, which in wartime is closely linked to the army. The stronger the rear, the stronger the army. The economy will collapse. Cities without electricity will turn into traps. Water utilities will not work without electricity. Water supply and sewerage will be closed in cities. In the near future, in order to survive, the inhabitants of the cities will have to leave their homes, go to the villages and start raising agriculture by hand. Even the absence of mobile communications at first will be a shock to society.
But the biggest blow for the Ukrainian state will be the disconnection of the people from TV and the global Internet.
Without cunning information technologies to manipulate and fool the masses, the Zelensky regime will collapse.
Very quickly, people will begin to "think with a refrigerator." Very quickly, only their personal problems and the problems of their family will begin to surround people and catch their eye. And who is to blame for this? Who brought the country to this state? Who promised peace, but only stimulated the war in Donbass and threatened Russia with nuclear weapons? The answer for everyone who will think with a fresh mind, without media prompts, is Zelensky. And people will very quickly realise that the main condition for their survival is the destruction of the Zelensky regime. But in the absence of electricity, most likely, our army will take control of the territory of Ukraine earlier. The main thing is that we do not stop in the destruction of this infrastructure.
Comment: However effective, this solution would be a 'turn off' for most folks.