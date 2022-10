© Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Joe Biden inaccurately said during remarks in Colorado on Wednesday that he had a son who died in Iraq.According to the New York Times , Beau Biden was part of the Judge Advocate General's Corps, and deployed to Iraq in 2008.While Biden has long been gaffe-prone, some believe that his mental acuity has slipped in recent years. Biden, who will turn 80 later this year, is already the oldest person ever to serve as president, and if he runs and wins a second term, would be 86 years old by the time he exits the White House.While some people doubt Biden's ability to handle the enormously taxing role of the presidency, Biden has said that his message to such critics is, "Watch me."Many people would favor an upper age-limit for elected figures. A CBS News/YouGov survey of adults in the U.S. found that 73% thought that there should be a maximum age limit for elected leaders, while just 27% did not.