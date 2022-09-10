© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A majority overall would like to see Biden impeached.A new Rasmussen poll has found that for the first time a majority of voters want to see Joe Biden impeached.Support for impeachment is even higher among independent voters:However, voters have little confidence that such a scenario could unfold:The survey found that a third of Republicans said it was unlikely that the GOP would vote to impeach."You know what's good for the goose is good for the gander," Cruz urged."I said at the time when we had a Democratic president and a Republican House, you can expect an impeachment proceeding. That's not how impeachment is meant to work, but I think the Democrats crossed that line," the Senator added.