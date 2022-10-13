876mm

Heavy rain over the last few days has caused flooding and landslides in parts of Central Vietnam where at least 1 person has died and 2 were reported missing.One person died in flood waters in Nui Thanh District, Quang Nam Province, on 10 October 2022. Meanwhile one person was reported missing in floods in Tam Kỳ, the capital city of Quảng Nam Province, where around 1,500 homes were flooded.Areas of Quang Ngai Province have also seen heavy rainfall, in particular the districts of Son Ha and Tra Bong. One person was reported missing after a landslide at a hydropower plant in Tra Bong District late on 11 October. Around 1,000 families have been evacuated due to flood threats in the districts of Nghia Hanh, Binh Son and Duc Pho.Roads have been flooded and some house damaged in areas of Binh Thuan, Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Tri provinces. Around 220 homes were damaged by floods in Phú Yên province, 10 to 11 October.NCHMF said the heavy rainfall was caused by a combination of the northeast monsoon and a cold spell from the north.