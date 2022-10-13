© DPA



"Sanctions work when deployed by stronger actors against the weak," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán told me as we sat down for a brief interview on the sidelines of the Kötcse conference. "Europe isn't the stronger actor when it comes to energy. And so the sanctions aren't working." It seems like an obvious enough point, but these days, it takes the gruff rationality of the "black sheep" of the European family to voice the obvious.

"If someone believes you can beat Russia, and change things in Moscow, it is a pure mistake," Orbán told his party's grandees in Kötcse, speaking forthrightly about the war's military endgame.

Washington wants to bring about: to downgrade German manufactures and sever the energy-manufacturing synergy between Russia and Germany, to end Europe's aspirations to "strategic autonomy" and induce a total dependence on America, and ultimately to reduce the number of America's industrial rivals from two (China and Europe) down to one (just China).

"In Hungary," he told me as he wiped his fingers and pushed away a plate of deep-fried veal, "I would be dead politically if I showed any ambition for international popularity. Luckily, I don't work for The New York Times. The people out there vote for me, not the Times editorial board."