Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has blamed the European Union's energy shortfall on bureaucrats and environmentalists, saying his own country is protected from the crisis."If we want to dig to the bottom of the problems, we always end up in the same place: the issue of energy. AndOrban wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.The premier blamed the situation on "fundamentalist greens andOrban said, pledging to do everything "needed by the homeland."Hungary is one of the few EU member states to comply with the Moscow's ruble payment requirement for gas deliveries.across the country. The authorities have also instituted a mandatory slashing of gas consumption for state institutions, except hospitals and social housing facilities.Hungary has repeatedly criticized EU sanctions against Russia introduced over the conflict in Ukraine. Budapest argues that the restrictions have failed to produce the intended result, while disrupting the supply of natural gas to the bloc and sending energy prices to unprecedented highs.