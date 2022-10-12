Moscow expects Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to formally offer to mediate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during his meeting on October 13 with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan, a Kremlin aide has said.Turkey is likely to raise ideas for peace in Ukraine, and Erdogan will probably propose something officially during talks with Putin, Yury Ushakov told reporters in Moscow on October 12."There are reports in the press that the Turkish side is putting forward specific considerations in this regard, I do not exclude that Erdogan will actively touch on this topic during the Astana contact," Ushakov said."So a very interesting and, I hope, useful discussion awaits us."If any talks take place, they most likely will be in either Istanbul or Ankara, he added.Ahead of his meeting in Astana with Erdogan, Putin said Russia could redirect natural gas supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea.The Russian-built Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the floor of the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions last month, and an investigation is under way.Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow,Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, speaking at the same conference, said the idea was new to him but should be discussed.Turkey has hosted other negotiations with Russia since the start of the war. It was part of a deal struck in July to allow grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.. Announced on September 21, the deal involved the release of 215 Ukrainian soldiers for dozens of Russian prisoners and a pro-Moscow politician.With reporting by Reuters and AFP