"We are not threatening anyone.... We have made it clear that any further NATO movement to the east is unacceptable. There's nothing unclear about this. We aren't deploying our missiles to the border of the United States, but the United States IS deploying their missiles to the porch of our house. Are we asking too much? We're just asking that they not deploy their attack-systems to our home.... What is so hard to understand about that?" Russian President Vladimir Putin, YouTube, Start at :48 seconds

The Minsk Agreements were drawn up to resolve the issues between the warring parties and end the hostilities, but the government in Kiev refused to implement the agreement.

On Feb 15, the OSCE recorded 41 ceasefire violations as Kiev's forces began shelling Donbas.

Feb 16: 76 violations

Feb 17: 316

Feb 18: 654

Feb 19: 1,413

Feb 20-21: 2,026

Feb 22: 1,484

...virtually all by the Kiev side . Feb 24: Russian forces intervene

Despite staging a massive military buildup on his country's border with Ukraine for nearly a year, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not make a final decision to invade until just before he launched the attack in February, according to senior current and former U.S. intelligence officials.



In December, the CIA issued classified reports concluding that Putin hadn't yet committed to an invasion, according to the current and former officials. In January, even as the Russian military was starting to take the logistical steps necessary to move its troops into Ukraine, U.S. intelligence again issued classified reporting maintaining that Putin had still not resolved to actually launch an attack, the officials said.



It wasn't until February that the agency and the rest of the U.S. intelligence community became convinced that Putin would invade, the senior official added. With few other options available at the last minute to try to stop Putin, President Joe Biden took the unusual step of making the intelligence public, in what amounted to a form of information warfare against the Russian leader. He also warned that Putin was planning to try to fabricate a pretext for invasion, including by making false claims that Ukrainian forces had attacked civilians in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists. The preemptive use of intelligence by Biden revealed "a new understanding ... that the information space may be among the most consequential terrain Putin is contesting," observed Jessica Brandt of the Brookings Institution."



Biden's warning on February 18 that the invasion would happen within the week turned out to be accurate. In the early hours of February 24, Russian troops moved south into Ukraine from Belarus and across Russia's borders into Kharkiv, the Donbas region, and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014." ("U.S. Intelligence Says Putin Made a Last-Minute Decision to Invade Ukraine", James Risen, The Intercept)