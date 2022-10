[...] Remnants of occupiers and sabotage groups are being detected, collaborators are being detained and full security is being restored [...]

On October 9, 2022, at 2:12 pm, Ukraine time, Maksym Zhorin publishes as an exclusivity and comments.Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, is still occupied. Civilian. There will be a payoff ! The video was taken from the occupant's phone.The 6-second video of a fresh mass grave, where at least six human corpses are thrown. The victims are wearing civilian clothes, are still flexible, when rigidity is happening within two to seven hours after death, are not yet bearing livor mortis, which are appearing between 20 minutes and three hours after the death. Some are handcuffed in the back, some heads are covered with bags.maybe in Kupyansk vicinity. But who is the owner of the video? Zohrin writes that he would be an occupant [Russian]. But how and when would have been seized the phone? Zhorin thinks that these details are unnecessary. I have read the metadata of the file, the video has been created at 2022-10-09T10:24:26.000000Z, 1:24:26 pm in Ukraine, 48 minutes before its broadcast. The document is not an original one or was indeed recorded today. Since the beginning on February 24 of the Russian special military operation for liberation of Donbass, denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, the complacency of most Western politicians and media makes the Ukrainian propagandists mediocre. The case is so crooked that several hours later, none Ukrainian major channel, presidence, defense ministry, national police, Ukrayinska Pravda or others, has dared share the document, which is yet a major development.On Oskol river, Kupyansk is on the front line since September 9, a few days after the beginning of a Ukrainian offensive in Kharkov region . On September 13, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written on social networks:The chase of the collaborators has officially begun.. Later, the law has filled legal voids. 15 years of prison are the penalty for collaborationism, like for example, the consumption of Russian food rations. The government has also announced that the teachers would be sued for enforcement of the Russian curriculum. The British tabloid Daily Mail is even reporting how the Ukrainian nationalists are shooting [the collaborators] like pigsOn September 15, the Ukrainian propaganda and its Western stooges claimed the finding in Izyum of a mass grave , which was actually a cemetery, where the Russians had buried with respect the corpses of killed in action (KIA) Ukrainian service members. The catechism is needing new atrocities and here comes this new video, that I am regarding, until new evidences, as a new false flag.