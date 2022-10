© Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images



"Under existing law, PayPal has the ability as a private company to implement this type of viewpoint-discriminatory policy. Whatever motivation PayPal has for establishing these vague new categories of prohibited expression, they will almost certainly have a severe chilling effect on users' speech. As is often the case with ill-defined and viewpoint-discriminatory speech codes, those with unpopular or minority viewpoints will likely bear the brunt of these restrictions."

"These kinds of policies are unwise, threaten free speech, and invite legal risk. When companies apply policies to restrict the religious speech of their customers, they could run afoul of prohibitions on religious discrimination that exist in many state and federal laws."

"Whatever PayPal's intentions may be, censorship and chilling free speech is precisely the effect of these kinds of vaguely worded policies. We've seen social media companies use similar policies to stifle free speech on their platforms. We can expect a similar outcome with PayPal."

A new policy update from PayPal will permit the firm to sanction users who advance purported "misinformation" or present risks to user "wellbeing" with fines of up to $2,500 per offense.The financial services company, which has repeatedly deplatformed organizations and individual commentators for their political views,Among the changes areUsers are also barred fromThe company's current acceptable use policy does not mention such activities. The Daily Wire reached out to PayPal for definitions of the added terms, although no response was received in time for publication.The policy applies to actions taken using PayPal's platform.The company's user agreement contains a provision in which account holders acknowledge that the figure is "presently a reasonable minimum estimate of PayPal's actual damages" due to theAaron Terr, a senior program officer at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, explained to The Daily Wire:The move comes days afterThe organization has defended clients such as actor and comedianwho recently moved his show from YouTube to Rumble in reaction to censorship from the former platform.Roughly one-third of Free Speech Union members rely upon PayPal to process their membership dues — although the company gave no explanation to Young for the suspension beyond mentioning a breach of the acceptable use policy.and apologized to Young for "any inconvenience caused," according to a report from The Telegraph.Platforms such as Amazon Twitter , and Facebook have formerly censored conservatives and others who subscribe to heterodox positions on controversial social issues, including transgenderism and homosexuality. GoFundMe seized millions in funds raised for trucker protests in Canada earlier this year, while Google recently began suppressing search results for crisis pregnancy centers.told The Daily Wire:PayPal has also sanctioned The company featured a rainbow-colored banner on its social media platforms during the month of June affirming that the platform is "open for all" — and PayPal U.K. still sports the banner.