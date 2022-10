© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster



Secret Service wrote 'no responsive records' found relating to visitor logs at Biden's homes in Delaware.The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday.The denial is the latest in a series of developments involving Biden's records.In a March 2010 email reviewed by Fox New Digital, the office of then-Vice President Biden expressed concerns about the University of Delaware's terms for the "deed of gift" for his Senate papers "due to the political sensitivities" that could arise from releasing the papers to the public.In April 2020, Business Insider reported that Biden's campaign dispatched operatives to the University of Delaware's library in the past year to rifle through his secretive Senate records there, raising the possibility they accessed documents related to Tara Reade's accusation that Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked for him in 1993.Meanwhile, Republicans have called for transparency regarding the records of who met with Biden at his Delaware homes.Biden has spent about 200 days of his presidency in Delaware, according to reports.The Post said it is evaluating legal options to acquire the visitor logs.