© Mario Tama/Getty Images

The New York Times initially framed a story on an election software company's connection to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a "right-wing conspiracy theory," but within 24 hours the story turned out to be true."At an invitation-only conference in August at a secret location southeast of Phoenix, a group of election deniers unspooled a new conspiracy theory about the 2020 presidential outcome," the Times' original lede read."In the two years since former President Donald J. Trump lost his re-election bid, conspiracy theorists have subjected election officials and private companies that play a major role in elections to a barrage of outlandish voter fraud claims," the piece read.The piece also said the accusations had forced Yu and his family to go into hiding after receiving threatening messages from members of the public.Within hours of publishing the article, the Times reported that Yu had been arrested on suspicion of stealing the personal information of poll workers."Konnech allegedly violated its contract by storing critical information that the workers provided on servers in China," Gascón said, per the Los Angeles Times . "We intend to hold all those responsible for this breach accountable." While Gascon noted that none of the information appeared to have been sold, any data stored in China must be provided on-demand to Chinese intelligence and security agencies.Konnech has repeatedly denied the allegations, with a spokesperson recently saying the company is trying to gain more details about the charges against Yu, the New York Times said Wednesday.