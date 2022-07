"There is one-person one-vote in this country, and that means duplicates, copies and missing/imaginary ballots are not supposed to count- We have evidenced in this complaint that they were in-fact counted and in determinative quantities.

It may not be election fraud, but it certainly is unacceptable"

-Kevin Moncla

The Georgia Record was contacted earlier this month by Kevin Moncla, an independent analyst in Dallas, TX who has been submitting open records requests to Fulton County, GA regarding the 2020 election.You can read the entire complaint on the PDF below."Fulton County's election director emailed the recount's vote totals as 511,543 on December 3rd — but Fulton County reported the official results as 527,925 a few hours later," wrote Emerald Robinson on Substack on Monday.Biden won the election by approximately 12,000 votes."Ten tabulators with no poll open tapes, no daily status tapes, and no poll closing tapes. Ten tabulators with more than 20,000 votes with no records at all," added Robinson.The 2020 general election in Georgia should immediately be decertified.