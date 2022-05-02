© Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP



"We geo fenced or put a sort of a digital fence, if you will, around all the drop boxes, and then we bought a tremendous amount of cellphone data and cellphone data that is transferred off of the apps of your phone that give you great indication about the whereabouts, the time, [and] the location."

"You had to go to a minimum number of nonprofit organizations and a minimum number of drop boxes. It varied slightly, state-to-state, jurisdiction-to-jurisdiction, but on balance ... to make our study, you had to go to on average, five nonprofit organizations and 38 drop boxes for us to even collect you in our study. As damning as it is, is just the tip of the iceberg."

"Now, I'll say that in Georgia there's a loophole, as you will oftentimes find an election laws, there's always the loophole that ... you could submit a ballot on behalf of a family member or someone who is in the hospital, someone who is infirm."

"closed that gap through open records by querying to these jurisdictions for any list of any assists or signatures, accounts of ballots, anything that we could find and we found nothing. So every rock that we could kick over in this, we did."

"One of our sort of top performers, if you will, in one 24-hour period went to 27 different drop boxes across six counties and five different nonprofit organizations in one 24-hour period. But this is a — this is organized crime, and that's what we need to get our arms around."

Dirty voter rolls, the mass use of mail-in ballots, and privately-funded drop boxes "combined together to create an easy pass lane for fraud," as "mules" — or ballot traffickers — trafficked thousands of ballots, likely altering the outcome of the 2020 election,told Breitbart News Saturday.who leads the election integrity organization True the Vote,The film used data obtained by True the Vote, as Engelbrecht noted that they had so many calls "that had a similar characteristic of concern around what was happening with mail ballots and drop boxes." Because of that, they focused on that issue.She noted thatAt the same time, the organization fought for surveillance video around the drop boxes and were ultimately able to thread it all together, as seen in the film.She clarified one very important part of their study as well.She noted they were only looking at 'extremes':She noted that ballot harvesting rules vary from state-to-state. But even so, True the Vote weeded through the data.She said True the VoteShe confirmed that there is evidence of potential crimes in the film. Many of these "mules," or ballot traffickers, she continued, would go on routes "repeatedly, day after day."While she said they have to be cautious in how they describeadding that they will release the data publicly in the coming weeks.Toward the end of the interview, Breitbart News Saturday host and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle askedThe film's virtual premiere is May 7.