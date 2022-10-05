Trump reacted to reports that Durham said in a court filing that lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a tech company to "infiltrate" servers belonging to Trump Tower and the Trump White House in an effort to establish a "narrative" linking Trump to Russia. He told Fox News:
"It looks like this is just the beginning, because, if you read the filing and have any understanding of what took place, and I called this a long time ago, you're going to see a lot of other things happening, having to do with what, really, just is a continuation of the crime of the century. This is such a big event, nobody's seen anything like this. Who would think a thing like this is even possible? Durham is also coming up with things far bigger than anybody thought possible — Nobody ever thought a thing like this would be even discussed, let alone an act like this committed."According to the special counsel's filing, Durham revealed his investigation thus far has found inauthentic "user-generated" data on devices, adding that the CIA said the data that purportedly showed links between the former president and Russian banks "was not technically plausible," "did not withstand technical scrutiny," "conflicted with [itself]," and was "user-created and not machine/tool generated.
"For example, while the FBI did not reach an ultimate conclusion regarding the data's accuracy or whether it might have been in whole or in part genuine, spoofed, altered, or fabricated. Agency-2 concluded in early 2017 that the Russian Bank-1 data and Russian Phone Provider-1 data was not 'technically plausible,' did not 'withstand technical scrutiny,' 'contained gaps,' 'conflicted with [itself],' and was 'user-created and not machine/tool generated.' The Special Counsel's Office has not reached a definitive conclusion in this regard."Durham's team has added a new member as it prepares for its next trial.
Adam Small was added to the team after Andrew DeFilippis, an assistant special counsel, withdrew from the team ahead of the trial of Russian national Igor Danchenko. Small's LinkedIn says he is a "Trial Attorney with experience prosecuting Espionage Act, trade secret/economic espionage, sanctions/export control, FARA, wire fraud, money laundering, cyber, and RICO offenses." It says that he works for the United States Department of Justice.
Before his removal, DeFilippis had played a prominent role in the Danchenko case since the November indictment, including during appearances in court, virtual hearings, and legal filings.
Danchenko was charged last year with five counts of making false statements to the FBI. Durham says the comments were about the information Danchenko provided for the dossier. The Department of Justice's watchdog concluded that Danchenko eventually undermined Steele's unfounded claims of a "well-developed conspiracy" between former President Donald Trump and Russia.
A court filing by Durham last month requested that the court issue 30 subpoenas for possible witness testimony for the trial starting Oct. 11.
Russian-born analyst Igor Danchenko — key source for the unverified Steele dossier that alleged ties between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia — was arrested by federal agents last year as part of the Durham investigation.
A report from the New York Post details how Durham's investigation could be over by the end of this year:
"Russiagate special counsel John Durham is in the home stretch. His grand jury wrapped up work last week, apparently with no new indictments on the horizon. Attorney General Merrick Garland is said to anticipate receiving his final report by the end of the year. And Durham is gearing up for his last trial: the prosecution of Igor Danchenko, the principal source for the discredited Steele dossier.But wait, it gets even worse.
"That last one should be grabbing our attention. We now know that the so-called dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele was a Clinton campaign production. It is one of the great dirty tricks in modern political history: The 2016 Democratic presidential campaign colluded with the incumbent Democratic administration's law enforcement and intelligence apparatus to portray their partisan opposition, Donald Trump, as a Kremlin mole, then made the smear stick to the point of forcing Trump to govern for over two years under the cloud of a special-counsel investigation.
"This enterprise included substantial reliance by the FBI on the bogus Steele dossier in obtaining spying authorization from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) — on sworn representations that the bureau believed Trump was in a "conspiracy of cooperation" with Vladimir Putin's anti-American regime.
"Danchenko turns out to have been Steele's principal source for this fever dream. Last year, Durham indicted him on five counts of lying to the FBI. But that's not half of it. Last week, in a jaw-dropping court submission, Durham revealed that the FBI signed up Danchenko as an informant and paid him for almost three years — from March 2017 through October 2020."
The FBI apparently was aware that it was using
"unverified information from Steele and Danchenko to suggest to a court that the president of the United States might be a Russian asset, the FBI had intelligence indicating that Danchenko himself might actually have been a Russian asset.
"That was detailed in yet another Durham court filing last week, in the Virginia federal court where Danchenko is soon scheduled to be tried. The prosecutor related that Danchenko was the subject of an FBI counterintelligence from 2009 to 2011."