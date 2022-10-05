© Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images



"This is moral idiocy, repetition of Kremlin propaganda, a betrayal of Ukrainian courage and sacrifice, and puts a few minutes of browsing Crimea on Wikipedia over the current horrific reality of [Vladimir] Putin's bloody war."

"And I praised you as so many did for those acts. But should good deeds purchase immunity for later bad ones, or should every act and statement be judged on its merits? Should Ukrainians who thanked you for Starlink be silent when you spread Kremlin talking points against them?"

Veteran Kremlin critic Garry Kasparov took to Twitter to partake in the flame war ignited by the controversial Ukraine peace plan floated by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.wondering what exactly Kasparov had done himself about the situation in Ukraine, apart from tweeting.currently being incorporated into Russia. Ukraine should also give up its claim to Crimea, which broke away from the country back in 2014, as well as ensure a steady water supply to the peninsula and declare itself a neutral country.The plan invoked the fury of Ukrainian officials, Kiev supporters and assorted opponents of Russia. Among others, chess champ-turned political activist Kasparov showed up in the thread, accusing the billionaire ofMusk, however, shot back, pointing at his continuous support of Kiev and, namely, at the donation of SpaceX's Starlink terminals to Ukraine.Musk pointed out, sayingThe billionaire then questioned Kasparov on what exactly he had done for Ukraine: "What have you done besides tweet?"Kasparov, however, dodged the question, reiterating his "Kremlin propaganda" claims. Yet, the smooth move did not spare the anti-Kremlin activist from mockery by some users. He repliedMusk sent hundreds of Starlink terminals to Ukraine early in the conflict.while Russian troops claimed to have seized multiple units from Ukrainian troops.