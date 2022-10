© Public Domain

During times of darkness and mass stupidity dev, there are some shining examples of greatness at play, Matthew Ehret writes.It is nice to see that during times of darkness and mass stupidity devoid of moral leadership among so many once-great centers of western civilization,Not only are there examples of greatness, but in some instances, these examples have found expression within corridors of actual power which are shaping the contour of humanity's future.Such is the case with today's Russia, which has come a very long way since the dark days of Perestroika when the Russian economy, military, culture, and people were brutally eviscerated by the utopic fantasies of end-of-history ideologues championing the onset of a New World Order.Under this post-nation state/post-truth logic, the ancient civilizations of earth were supposed to be reset like a giant video game, shock therapied, and re-tooled like traumatized blank slates into a new synthetic "type" of depopulated humanity composed of drone-like zombies devoid of any residual pollution of family, national or religious traditions.City of London-controlled sociopathic Russian oligarchs were created in short order serving as warlord managers of the once powerful Russian state as it was privatized and Balkanized into a liberal den of future-less insanity.Despite the fact that battles must still be fought, and fifth columnists across many sectors of Russian life are not yet removed,Western regime change operations across nations like Syria, Venezuela, Kazakhstan and more have been thwarted since 2014's Pentagon-orchestrated Maidan coup, and CIA front groups within Russia that once dominated Russian "civil society" have largely been extracted. Soros himself has been banned for the past 8 years.Russia has integrated the Eurasian Economic Union with China's Belt and Road Initiative since 2015, and many nations of Southwest Asia and Africa are increasingly looking to this Eurasian Partnership as the only viable pathway to a future worth living in. Iran's participation in this new security architecture founded upon win-win cooperation has been a game changer with Earth shaking consequences.Perhaps even more importantly for the present circumstances, Russia has managed to unveil an array of defensive hypersonic delivery technologies since 2018 which have rendered the insane program of "full spectrum dominance" useless, since the idea of a winnable first strike capability once believed possible by think tank fanatics at Rand Corp and the Pentagon, are now demonstrably fraudulent.As Putin, and leading strategists of the growing multipolar alliance have demonstrated through consistent policies and speeches, such thinking is as delusional as it is dangerous.Due to the historic nature of the September 30, 2022 speech delivered by the President on the occasion of the accession of the new members of the Russian Federation, and since even now, simplyI thought it appropriate to share the video and transcript below so that you can appreciate the full weight of the ideas and message on your own terms.Transcript of the President's full speech