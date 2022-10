© HLundgaard , CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikipedia



Mobile infrastructure may face blackouts

Power outages or energy rationing could cause blackouts to a portion of the mobile networks throughout Europe, International Business Times (IBT) reveals. As a result of Russia's decision to stop gas delivery through Europe's primary supply route due to the Ukrainian situation, the likelihood of power shortages has increased.Officials from the telecoms industry, according to the report, are worried that a severe winter will put Europe's telecommunication infrastructure to the test and force organizations and governments to take preventative measures.Attempts are being made by European Union nations to ensure that communications can continue even in the event of power outages, whichAround 500,000 telecom towers may be located in Europe, and the bulk of them have battery backups that can run mobile antennae for roughly 30 minutes.IBT says that according to experts, the worst-case scenario under France's proposed plan by electricity distributor Enedis could see power outages lasting for up to two hours.The sources further stated that vital services including hospitals, law enforcement, and the government will not be impacted.The French government and sources claimed thatEnedis came under fire from the French Federation of Telecoms (FFT) , a lobbying organization that represents Orange, Bouygues Telecom, and Altice's SFR, for failing to exclude antennas from power outages.Enedis responded to Reuters by stating that all regular customers would be treated similarly in the event of extraordinary outages.It was asserted that, such as hospitals, significant industrial facilities, and the military, and that it was the responsibility of local authorities to include telecom operators infrastructure on the list of priority clients.A member of the French finance ministry with knowledge of the negotiations said, "Maybe we'll improve our knowledge on the matter by this winter, butThe IBT author says that Telecoms in Sweden and Germany have also warned the governments about impending electricity shortages . This information is based on multiple sources with knowledge of the issue.According to the Swedish telecom regulator PTS, it is working with telecom providers and other governmental agencies to identify solutions. This includes discussions about what would occur if the electricity were to go out.