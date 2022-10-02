© Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP



"The US is very committed to democracy in Ukraine. Let's win this war. But I would be for them having a security guarantee."

"Ukraine's fight is the reason we formed NATO in the first place. An authoritarian regime cannot be allowed to wipe out a democratic country."

Ukraine's bid for accelerated accession to NATO caught Washington off-guard, driving a wedge between a number of US lawmakers, Politico reported on Friday.When the outlet askedif she supports Kiev's demand to join NATO, she stopped short of unequivocally endorsing the move, saying:Democratic Party colleague(D- Illinois) said that Washington should support Ukraine's NATO bid:On Friday, following the start of the formal accession of four former Ukrainian regions to Russia,This apparently came as a surprise to the Biden administration, according to two US officials cited by the outlet.Many Western officials fear thatas NATO's charter stipulates that an attack on one member is considered an attack against the entire alliance. The only instance in which this principle has been applied came after the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the US.On Friday, President Vladimir Putin signed treaties on the inclusion of the two Donbass republics, as well as the two southern Ukrainian regions which had declared independence, into the Russian Federation. All four territories held referendums from September 23 to 27, in which the people voted overwhelmingly in favor of joining Russia.Western leaders have condemned Moscow's latest moves. US President Joe Biden has vowed to impose further sanctions on Russia and continue to supply Kiev with military aid.