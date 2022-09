Bradley Blankenship is an American journalist, columnist and political commentator. He has a syndicated column at CGTN and is a freelance reporter for international news agencies including Xinhua News Agency.

Europe's far-right scored another victory this week as Italy's Giorgia Meloni and her party, Brothers of Italy, won big in the country's general election. It marks the first time since 1948, when Italy's anti-fascist constitution came into force, that a party with fascist roots has come to power in the southern European country.We can even see this emerging in historical Eastern Europe, as the latest local elections over the weekend in the Czech Republic saw modest advances for the country's populist opposition. Led primarily by billionaire former prime minister Andrej Babis and his party, ANO, this is by no means a win for the ideological right - but it does show resentment for the prevailing center-right establishment that's in power.On the first point, we can see that people are worried about the future, which is then funneling them to anti-establishment political movements. At the beginning of this month, an estimated 70,000 Czechs took to the streets to protest against the rising cost of living. The organizers of the demonstration were explicitly anti-EU, anti-NATO, and in favor of negotiating directly with Russian gas suppliers, for example, but the people in attendance were largely not united by any common ideology or concrete policy.The municipal elections over the week show this, and polls show that next year's presidential election will follow a similar trend.At the same time, Brussels is gravely concerned about the rise of populism in Europe and apparently has tools to remedy the situation. Speaking two days ahead of Italy's election, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented on the prospect of a Meloni-Salvini government. Her words were telling."If things go in the difficult direction in Italy... I have spoken about Hungary and Poland earlier. The European Commission has the tools needed," she said at Princeton University in the United States.Indeed, as von der Leyen mentioned, the EU has run up against serious challengers in Poland and Hungary in particular.Brussels has been at odds with Warsaw and Budapest over what EU officials have described as policies by their ruling far-right governments that threaten democracy and the rule of law. EU Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni said last year that Poland's judicial policies "breached the general principles of autonomy, primacy, effectiveness and uniform application of Union law and the binding rulings of the Court of Justice."Meanwhile, the ire against Hungary has been even more pronounced. In a report issued this month, the European Parliament said that Hungary has become an "electoral autocracy" and can no longer be considered a full democracy, also claiming that European values are under systemic threat in the country.Meanwhile, Hungary was the only EU country not invited to the White House's Summit of the Democracies in December.Just note the US administration's response when pressed. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday that "[Italy is] a NATO ally, as you know, a G7 partner and member of the EU, so we will work with the new Italian government on the full range of shared global challenges, including supporting Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia's aggression."