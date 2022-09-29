Today, a federal judge ordered the FBI to "produce the information it possesses related to Seth Rich's laptop."This case involves a multi-year fight by attorney Ty Clevenger to obtain records relating to the FBI/DOJ investigation of Seth Rich,This fight dates back to 2017 and includes two FOIA lawsuit. In the first lawsuit, the FBI produced no responsive documents.- where the FBI somehow foundof potentially responsive documents. The court explains:Of those 20,000 pages, the government found, of which the governmentunder various FOIA exemptions (privacy, law enforcement exemption, etc.).The FBI also withheld the contents of Seth Rich's personal laptop,, alleging the privacy of Rich's family in "preventing the public release of this information" outweighs the public interest in disclosure.The court rejected that argument, stating "the FBI has not satisfied its burden of showing more than a de minimis privacy interest that would justify withholding information from Seth Rich's laptop."It concluded:What will the laptop reveal? Time will tell. (Time is especially relevant because the DOJ will appeal and drag this out.)What might be more interesting is the FBI's complete records on Seth Rich. The FBI has fought production of those records - first by failing to "find" its own documents,The information in the FBI's possession includes that which was "providedunder an implied assurance of confidentiality." It also may - or may not - include whether the FBI used a "code name" associated with Seth Rich. And, if FBI representations are to be believed, it also includesUnfortunately, the court won't require the production of this information.