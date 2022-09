© Joe Raedle/Getty Images



Republicans in Florida not only outnumber registered Democrats, but they have outpaced them in net gains by a difference of over 492,000 voters.Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced that Florida Republicans, for the first time, had overtaken Democrats among registered voters in the Sunshine State."When I got elected governor, we had 280,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in the state of Florida," DeSantis said during a press conference in Seminole in November 2021.he announced.Since then, that figure has only continued to grow. The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) announced in July 2022 that Republicans in the state made history again, doubling their lead on Democrats since March to over 200,000.Lindsey Curnutte, a campaign spokesperson, said in a statement at the time:according to the governor. But Florida Republican Party vice chairman Christian Ziegler saidhe wrote in a social media post, explaining thatsince DeSantis won his election in 2018.This stunning statistic could spell trouble for Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who is hoping to unseat DeSantis in this year's gubernatorial race. The overall trend is positive for Republicans in the Sunshine State, suggesting that the— attacks coming from the likes of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who bizarrely begged Floridians to move to California over Independence Day weekend —Not only are people moving to Florida, the data suggests, but they are flocking to the state and registering as Republicans. DeSantis, during a press conference this month, said:Republicans have seen massive gains, particularly within that county. As of September 1, Republican Hispanic voters led Democrat Hispanic voters in that county by roughly 74,000.