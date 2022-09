The grants were to support policy advocacy on immigration, a Global Compact for Migration initiative and to strengthen the group's international work in Central America and Mexico.



The law firm filing the suit, Lawyers for Civil Rights, received $50,000 from the Borealis Philanthropy in 2019, tax forms show. Borealis is a left-wing donor-advised fund that acts as an intermediary steering Democratic money to organizations.



Borealis has partnered with Black Lives Matter and the left-wing Marguerite Casey Foundation, which advocates for the abolishment of policing and prisons. -Fox News

An activist group which has filed a class-action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials over last week's migrant flights to Martha's VineyardAccording to Fox News, nonprofit immigrant advocacy group Lawyers for Civil Rights filed the suit on behalf of Alianza Americas, which was described in a press release as "a network of migrant-led organizations supporting immigrants across the United States."DeSantis' office, meanwhile, says that 50 Venezuelan migrants voluntarily signed forms agreeing to be flown to Martha's Vineyard last week, and called the lawsuit legally flawed."I agree to hold the benefactor or its designated representatives harmless of all liability arising out of or in any way relating to any injuries and damages that may occur during the agreed transport to locations outside of Texas until the final destination of Massachusetts," states the form.DeSantis' office cited the form as evidence that the migrants were not misled.