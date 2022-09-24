© AP Photo / Kin Cheung



A man briefly set himself alight during a match at the Laver Cup.The protester was then swiftly removed from the court by security. He was wearing a T-shirt which readIt is also not known if the protester intended to set fire to himself or if he simply intended to damage the court.The Laver Cup has not yet addressed the incident via an official statement, or through its social media channels.Greece's Tsitsipas, who is the sixth-ranked player in the world, was seen in the immediate aftermath of the incident asking the umpire if the court was safe to play on.Tournament personnel also attempted to rectify any damage done to the court by the accelerant used by the protester, and were seen splashing water on the scene of the fire and wiping it down with towels.Tsitsipas easily dispatched Argentina's Schwartzman once play resumed, winning the match in straight sets (6-2, 6-1).The shocking scene came just hours before Swiss legend Roger Federer is due to play in his final-ever career match at the tournament, where he will team up with Rafael Nadal in the doubles.